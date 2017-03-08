Austin police arrest teen for possession of marijuana - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin police arrest teen for possession of marijuana

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers helped Duluth police in a drug investigation.
Police executed a search warrant on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Southeast Tuesday evening and reported finding one pound of Marijuana, 1200 dollars cash and a hand gun.
The teen was arrested and taken to the Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center.
    

