19 year-old leads Austin police on a high speed chase in stolen car

Nineteen year old Semaj Dow was arrested early Wednesday morning after driving 100 miles and hour on streets right in the city.

An Austin police officer was on a routine patrol when he could barely see the driver of a car, he then ran the license plate and it came back as revoked.

Police say the car was actually stolen from a Walmart parking lot, and as the police officer began to pursue the car Dow tried to evade him by turning North on Main St. and then West on Oakland Avenue. Police say Dow was going 100 miles and hour at this point, leading law enforcement on a chase around the neighborhood.

He then got on I-90 East going well above 100 miles an hour, police say there were two marked squad cars waiting to stop and arrest him on 14th St.

He was eventually taken into custody after state patrol deployed stop sticks. Police say Dow had alcohol on his breath and several counterfeit $100 bills in his possession. Police say he was uncooperative as he was taken to Mower County Detention Center.

Dow is facing multiple charges, including DWI, driving after suspension and possession of counterfeit money.