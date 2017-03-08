Alberts family farm NE of Mantorville devastated by Monday storm

Monday's storm tore through the Alberts farm northeast of Mantorville destroying anything that came in its path.

The family's steel barn used to be seen from Highway 57, but now the barn is ripped in half along with their silo.

Tammy and Wayne Alberts say one side of the barn traveled 40 feet.

Straight winds Monday crashed their grain bin to ground leaving corn all over their property at 59376 240th Avenue.

After the storm hit, the Alberts family was left without power until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they can't begin to clean up the mess on the farm because on Wednesday winds were still as high as 55 miles per hour.