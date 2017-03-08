At age 102, Leon Swendsen becomes honorary high school graduate

There was an emotional ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Rochester School Board meeting--at age 102, Leon Swendsen became an honorary high school graduate.

As Swendsen walked to the front of the room in cap and gown, there were tears in many an eye of those witnessing him achieving one of his life's goals.

Swendsen has been a Rochester resident for 20 years, but he grew up in northern Minnesota. He grew up near Duluth and never graduated from high school because he had to help with the family farm and butcher shop delivering meat. Leon also served in World War II.

Swendsen then worked as a Greyhound bus driver for nearly 40 years with no accidents. But despite his success, it still bugged him that he never got his diploma. Until Tuesday, that is, when he was named an honorary Rochester graduate of 2017.

"It's been a long time, a long time, a long time since I've been in school man oh man," said Swendsen. "I've seen a lot of things, but this affected me more than anything."

As we congratulated him after the graduation ceremony, Leon offered some advice for current students.

"My God don't quit school. Stay with it no matter what," said Swendsen. "Today education is number one--you can't do nothing unless you have your education."

Leon's next goal: to be the oldest living person in the United States.