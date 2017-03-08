Caledonia, Pine Island, Goodhue, BA advance in HS playoffs

Four big games were played at Mayo Civic Center Auditorium Tuesday night, as the playoffs continued for high school boys basketball.

Caledonia defeats Lewiston-Altura 83-56

Top seeded Caledonia, ranked second in Double-A, met 9th seeded Lewiston-Altura. The Warriors were led by Owen King who scored 24-points in the game 21 in the first half, as they won by 27, 83-56. Caledonia will face the Pine Island Panthers at 11:00 Saturday morning at the Auditorium.

Pine Island defeats Lourdes 49-38

Pine Island and Lourdes split their two match-ups during the regular season. Pine Island led 26-14 at the half but Lourdes mounted a comeback in the second half. Senior Dominic Sieve hit a three to bring the game within four points at 28-24. Sieve did all he could down the stretch to will his team to a win but the Panthers' Joe Bauer hit key free throws and a driving lay in to seal the 49-38 victory.

Goodhue defeats Randolph 59-43

In the Class-A West semifinal game, 4th seeded Randolph played the top-seeded 5th ranked Goodhue, hoping for an upset. However despite efforts from Carsyn Gunderson, the Rockets were no match for the Wildcats as they took a 59-43 victory to advance to the next round when they will face Bethlehem Academy Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Auditorium.

Bethlehem Academy defeats Southland 67-60

Bethlehem Academy was able to knock off the two-seeded Southland Rebels. BA built an early lead as Southland struggled at the start of the game. Southland settled down and forced this game to overtime. But their efforts were for naught, as Bethlehem Academy took the 67-60 victory.