Clarks Grove tornado damage 'tugs at the heartstrings'

The roof of this fertilizer facility was torn apart.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in the Clarks Grove area Monday evening -- tearing apart the town's fire hall, a nearby fertilizer facility and numerous other buildings.

The EF-1 tornado, with peak winds between 100 and 110 mph, traveled about 12.3 miles from 5:38 p.m. to 5:51 p.m. Monday, according to NWS Twin Cities.

The tornado left a trail of destruction throughout Clarks Grove -- downing power lines, toppling trees, and even devastating the town's fire hall. The building's walls suffered significant damage and a large portion of its roof was torn off.

Clarks Grove Fire Chief Steven Thisius was at the station when the tornado hit.

"Me and a couple other guys -- we were outside just kind of watching the storm and all at once, it was like, 'Man, we probably better get inside.' And by the time we got inside, it blew our fire doors open," recalled Chief Thisius. "It was windy. The power went out. We couldn't see. It was not a good experience."

While crews cleaned up debris and restored power in Clarks Grove Monday night, a team with Steele County SKYWARN was called down to take photos of the damage and send them to the NWS for analysis.

SKYWARN member Keith Haskell said he was especially upset to see the damage at the fire hall.

"I have about 16 years of firefighting experience, so to go from each town hall or town fire hall to talk to the guys and see where the damage is, and then come here and see their own fire department got hit -- kinda tugs at the heartstrings."

Another building that was hit hard was a nearby fertilizer facility, which suffered extensive structural damage and was missing about one-third of its roof.

"We were watching the live radar on the computers and everything, and I didn't really think that it was this bad," said Haskell of the amount of damage. "Surprising in that it's early March. We haven't even really had our severe storms training yet in the state of Minnesota."

The tornado also collapsed several buildings in Clarks Grove, including a Thompson Sanitation building on Independence Avenue North. In addition, the tornado destroyed the windows of a hardware store on Main Street and toppled many products inside. Nearby, a flag pole in the center of the town was severely bent.

Chief Thisius said he has lived in Clarks Grove all his life, but has never seen damage quite like this. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In terms of rebuilding, the fire chief is optimistic, saying, "It's a pretty tight-knot town, and everybody helps everyone else."

