Severe thunderstorms cause significant damage in northwest Olmsted County

Severe thunderstorms, in Minnesota, during the first week of March. Yeah, that really happened.

"Didn't even see it, was in the house. I was watching the weather and listening, watching the lightning and so forth and didn't even realize this happened," said Vince Fangman.

The sun's out, the wind is whipping, and it's time to clean up after storms ripped through northwest Olmsted County on Monday night.

Just southwest of Pine Island, there was a large swath of damage to sheds and barns and plenty of downed trees.

The shed on Fangman's property completely collapsed and the debris was flung all over. Now it's time to pick up the pieces and he's confident it'll be a quick process.

"I think as far as the actual debris, that's not gonna take very long and we'll probably burn and bury some of it and just go from there. Look for nails, that's always a big thing," said Fangman.

Meanwhile, Ruben Condado and his family are recovering after wind gusts from a storm caused a massive tree to fall on their garage in northeast Oxbow Park.

"Saw a branch in front of the garage and I figured oh somebody dumped a Christmas tree and went to grab it. Then the odor of pine was stronger than normal. As I grabbed it, I just looked up and saw the branches hanging over the garage and I just walked around the corner to this," said Condado.

The family had just moved into the 68 year old house that was passed down from the wife's grandparents, so it would be natural to be very upset about the circumstances, but they're just glad that no one was home and they're safe and sound.

"It's incredible the forces that are in nature, just thankful none of us got hurt, thankful we weren't here yet. Maybe that's why God still had us packing last night. I'll give credit to the good Lord for watching over us," said Condado.

Everyone we spoke to seemed to be taking the damage in stride. They were planning to start the process to clean up and return to a state of normalcy.