Sen. Franken says meeting with Judge Gorsuch did nothing to convince him that he's right for the job

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which holds hearings on nominees for the Supreme Court, released the following statement on Tuesday after meeting this afternoon with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the highest court in the land.

“As a member of the Judiciary Committee, my responsibility is to provide advice and consent for nominees to the Supreme Court. So earlier this year, when the White House asked what I wanted to see in their candidate for the Court, I said I wanted a mainstream consensus builder like Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee that Republicans shamefully refused to even take up.

“I am skeptical that Judge Neil Gorsuch could be that kind of consensus candidate, and our meeting did little to convince me otherwise. As a judge, he’s often ruled in favor of big corporations over workers and consumers, and against women’s health, including access to birth control.

“I’m going to continue studying his record thoroughly, of course, because I also plan to ask him tough questions during the Judiciary Committee hearings. The American people deserve to see his record and judicial philosophy on full display, so that they can decide for themselves whether he is the right person for this very serious job.”