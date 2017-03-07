Sen. Franken says meeting with Judge Gorsuch did nothing to conv - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Franken says meeting with Judge Gorsuch did nothing to convince him that he's right for the job

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
Sen. Franken meeting with Judge Gorsuch Sen. Franken meeting with Judge Gorsuch
Sen. Franken shaking hands with Judge Gorsuch Sen. Franken shaking hands with Judge Gorsuch
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) -

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which holds hearings on nominees for the Supreme Court, released the following statement on Tuesday after meeting this afternoon with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the highest court in the land.

“As a member of the Judiciary Committee, my responsibility is to provide advice and consent for nominees to the Supreme Court. So earlier this year, when the White House asked what I wanted to see in their candidate for the Court, I said I wanted a mainstream consensus builder like Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee that Republicans shamefully refused to even take up.

 “I am skeptical that Judge Neil Gorsuch could be that kind of consensus candidate, and our meeting did little to convince me otherwise. As a judge, he’s often ruled in favor of big corporations over workers and consumers, and against women’s health, including access to birth control.

 “I’m going to continue studying his record thoroughly, of course, because I also plan to ask him tough questions during the Judiciary Committee hearings. The American people deserve to see his record and judicial philosophy on full display, so that they can decide for themselves whether he is the right person for this very serious job.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.