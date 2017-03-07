Aquatic company to assist in deciding if Rochester pools are sti - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Aquatic company to assist in deciding if Rochester pools are still maintainable

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Board of Park Commissioners is hosting their monthly meeting this evening. 

One of the topics up for discussion is an outdoor pool assessment.

U.S. Aquatics, an aquatic building and design company that works on pools from all over the world, is coming in to review and assess the structure and systems of the city's two outdoor pools.

A representative from Rochester Park and Rec. says the pools are older and have had maintenance issues during the past couple years.

Between 2015 and 2016, Soldiers Field Pool suffered a leak causing thousands of gallons of water to drain per day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.