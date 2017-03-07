Aquatic company to assist in deciding if Rochester pools are still maintainable

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Board of Park Commissioners is hosting their monthly meeting this evening.

One of the topics up for discussion is an outdoor pool assessment.

U.S. Aquatics, an aquatic building and design company that works on pools from all over the world, is coming in to review and assess the structure and systems of the city's two outdoor pools.

A representative from Rochester Park and Rec. says the pools are older and have had maintenance issues during the past couple years.

Between 2015 and 2016, Soldiers Field Pool suffered a leak causing thousands of gallons of water to drain per day.