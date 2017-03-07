Rochester survivors, leaders and community members join advocates of ending domestic violence

Advocates of ending domestic violence were at the Government Center in Rochester to join survivors, civic leaders and community members to honor the victims of domestic violence.

The group also attended a rally hosted by the Women's Shelter. The purpose of the rally was to demand that elected officials make ending violence a top priority.

The rally is part of a statewide day of action that comes as state and federal legislators begin budget discussions, which include funding for domestic and sexual violence victim services.

These services include sexual assault examinations and safe housing in communities across the state. Financial support makes it possible to provide these safety services.

Geannie Thompson, the Children's Program Coordinator at the Women's Shelter and a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, said when she suffered these tragedies, there were no options for her, "...had that been there for me I would have had safety services, I would have had a shelter option," she said. "I would have had so many more services available to help me."

There were more than 80 organizations and 25 events taking place across Minnesota, including Albert Lea, Winona, Wabasha and Preston.

According to the group, domestic violence happens in every county across the state to 1 in 3 women, and to more than 65,000 people each year.