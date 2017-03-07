Authorities looking for suspect who tried robbing a Subway at gunpoint

Authorities are searching for the man responsible for trying to rob an area Subway at gunpoint.

The attempted robbery took place Monday night at the Subway on 215 Highway Street West in Dodge Center.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the restaurant and went to the employee area where he then pulled a gun on two employees. The suspect then told one of the employees to open the safe and if they didn't, he would shoot their co-worker. The suspect then starting counting down from 10 when two customers came into the store causing the suspect to run away without taking anything.

The suspect left behind an Adidas bag that is now being sent to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for processing. Investigators are working with other stores in Dodge Center Tuesday to check camera surveillance.

The employees describe the suspect was a male with a small build and possibly Asian. He wore gloves, dark pants and hoodie along with dark colored tennis shoes with white soles. The suspect carried the Adidas bag and it smelled of cologne. He also threatened them with a small semi-auto black handgun.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you have any information on this attempted armed robbery, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (507)-635-6200 and ask for Investigations.

Remember you can remain anonymous.