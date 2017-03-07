Dayton's signature means Sunday liquor sales start in July

It's official: Come July, Minnesotans can start buying liquor on Sundays.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill on Tuesday repealing the decades-old ban. Minnesota liquor stores can open their doors on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning in July.

His signature is the final chapter in years of efforts to repeal the Prohibition-era law that previously fell far short.

“This new law reflects the desires of most people in Minnesota, who have made it clear to their legislators that they want to have this additional option,” said Governor Mark Dayton.

Recent polls have shown that two-thirds of Minnesotans support giving liquor stores the option to open on Sundays. Individual liquor stores will still be able to decide when they would like to operate, and local governments retain the ability to set liquor laws that make sense for their unique local economies and needs.

“This commonsense change will give Minnesota consumers and communities more choice, and will give Minnesotans more opportunity to support businesses and economies across our state, rather than across the border,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith.

It got an extra push from House Speaker Kurt Daudt and citizens advocating for the repeal. An influx of new, more supportive legislators combined with more than 40 returning lawmakers who reversed their previous opposition to lift the ban.

Dayton says Minnesota residents have made it clear they want the option to buy booze on Sundays.

However, here in Rochester, some small details need to be sorted out first.

At Monday night's City Council meeting, they discussed if the language in the city's local restriction on liquor sales needs changing. The topic will come up for debate again once there is a revised version.