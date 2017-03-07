As storm batters Ellendale farm, Boelter family huddles in basement

An Ellendale family says they had to run for their lives from what they thought was a tornado just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

When the Boelter family came out of their basement Monday night their farm was unrecognizable.

Their farm place at 16392 14th Avenue Southeast was almost completely destroyed. Pieces of their property are hanging from trees and roofing is sprawled all over the ground. Other buildings on their property look like they were run over by a bulldozer.

Straight-line winds destroyed an entire side of a horse barn.

Kelly Boelter says she narrowly escaped a tornado when she came back home Wednesday just before 6 p.m. with her two year-old and 10 month-old child.

"I got here a little faster because I knew I had to get the kids out of the car seats and uh, instead of taking them one at a time I took them both. And I'm really glad I did because it would've been bad," said Boelter. "We got in the house and a tree came through the dining room window so I brought the kids downstairs to the basement. It was like a hurricane in our basement it was pretty crazy."

Boelter says all of her animals are okay. The farm has at least $100,000 worth of damage.