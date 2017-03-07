Rochester's Paws and Claws animal shelter wants to "Burn the Mortgage"

Rochester's Paws and Claws animal shelter wants to "Burn the Mor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Paws and Claws Humane Society is getting closer to paying off its mortgage, hoping to use money that would have gone to paying off debt to instead pay for the care of their animals.

They want to "Burn the Mortgage," which is an effort to raise enough funds so that Paws and Claws would be completely debt free. The animal shelter has $180,000 to go out of its original $750,000 mortgage.

Dr. Roger White and his wife stepped up to get rid of the debt by offering to match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $30,000.  Dr. White said he and his wife have been compassionate towards animals their whole lives.  He is an anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester.

The chair of the the organization's finance committee, Frederick Nolting, said the shelter had been given a 'gift loan' from Sterling Bank at 2.9%, an extremely low percentage.

But there is a balloon payment at the end of their five-year term where Paws and Claws would have to roll over whatever is left at commercial rates, a much higher cost.

Dr. White and his wife have supported Paws and Claws since before they moved to their new facility to provide better care for animals.

Last year, more than 900 cats and dogs from Paws and Claws were able to find their "forever homes."

