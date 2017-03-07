Five Gophers honored as Minnesota looks to Big Ten, NCAA tournaments

As the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team prepares for the Big Ten tournament in hopes of a NCAA Tournament bid, five Gophers received conference honors.

Richard Pitino was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Nate Mason was named first team All-Big Ten, Reggie Lynch was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Jordan Murphy was named to the All-Big Ten third team, and Amir Coffey was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.

Pitino is in his fourth season as head coach at Minnesota, and brought the program to new heights this season. After two fantastic years to begin his tenure, Pitino's Gophers had a disappointing 2015-16 season going 8-23. This year Pitino turned that record on its head as the Gophers are currently 23-8 entering the Big Ten tournament, with a chance to break the school record for single-season victories. He also led the team to an 11-7 in conference record giving them the fourth seed in the conference tournament and a double-week bye.

Nate Mason had his best season as a junior averaging 15.5 points per game, leading the team while shooting 38.5% from three-point land. The Georgia native is the first Minnesota player to earn first-team honors since 2005. This season he became the fifth Gopher to amass more than 1,100-points, 350-assists, 250-rebounds and 100-steals.

Reggie Lynch, the redshirt junior Center from Edina, made a huge impact in his first season after transferring from Illinois State. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year helped Minnesota lead the Big Ten in Field Goal percentage defense while averaging 3.5 blocks per game, with 106 on the year, 26 more than the second place finisher. Lynch broke the all-time single season blocks record at Minnesota, beating Randy Breuer's 34-year old record of 87. Lynch is just one of seven individuals in Big Ten history to surpass 100-blocks in a season, with his 106 good for sixth among all-time Conference shot blockers.