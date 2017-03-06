Rochester City Council approves Chateau Circle Development ordin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester City Council approves Chateau Circle Development ordinance amendments

Posted: Updated:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

After weeks of negotiating between angry neighbors and the developers of the Chateau Circle project, Rochester Ward 3 City Council Member Nick Campion won enough support Monday to put the matter to rest.

Developers of the Chateau Circle project have been proposing amendments to the Chateau Circle Special District Ordinance, which was approved in June of 2015.  Neighbors have angrily opposed changes, saying they had been promised things would stay the way they are now.

Campion was a major player in finding changes that were more acceptable, which include making buildings and windows look more aesthetically and architecturally appealing, as well as making the development compatible with the neighborhood it sits in. 

Council members on Monday night went over amendments, and approved most of them.

Some of the approved amendments to the ordinance include that mechanical equipment, electrical transformers, and such equipment be out of public view; that building materials include brick, stone-treated concrete, stucco-like panels and decorative block; building envelopes on each lot; removing the use of digital signs; and adding a pedestrian path easement.

The Council ultimately decided to approve the changes in the ordinance.

Those who live in the Chateau Circle neighborhood were very against the original proposals, but are happy with Campion's ideas.

"It's not one-sided then. We felt like we had something to say and that we had some really good follow-through with the other councilmen too, tonight. So it was the best of what we could expect, I think," said Barbara Virnig, who lives in the neighborhood.

Also at Monday night's meeting, council members talked about whether to do away with local restrictions on liquor sales.  The Minnesota Legislature last week sent on to Governor Mark Dayton for his signature a bill that would end the 148-year ban on Sunday sales of packaged beer, wine and liquor.  But some cities like Rochester have their own local restrictions.

It was decided some language needs to be changed in the agenda item write-up.  Once the new language is added, it will be discussed at the next council meeting.

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

