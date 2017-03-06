Athlete of the Week - Matthew Hurt

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It was an eventful week for the most heavily recruited high school athlete in Rochester.

John Marshall's Matthew Hurt scored 47 points in Tuesday's win over Century, a new career high for the sophomore sensation.

"I give all my credit to my teammates," Hurt said. "They hit me in the right position to score."

47 points ties the school's all-time single-game record originally set by Dave Daugherty in 1965. Hurt's record-breaking week was only getting started.

On Friday, Matthew scored 40 points, helping the Rockets defeat Austin for the Big Nine title. In the process, he surpassed his brother, Michael Hurt, as the school's all-time points leader.

"It was a great honor because he's a great player," Matthews said of his brother, now a freshman with the Minnesota Gophers. "He had a great four years here. It just meant a lot to me and our family."

What Michael did as a senior, Matthew accomplished as only a sophomore.

With the regular season behind them, John Marshall looks ahead to the Section 1AAAA tournament, where the Rockets earned a number three seed.

"We're dangerous because we're going to be a problem in the sections," Hurt said.

Last year, John Marshall lost in the section title game against Lakeville North. Hurt and his teammates would love nothing more than a second chance to meet the top seeded Panthers in this year's championship.

"I think our whole team still has that sting from last year and it's always on our minds," Hurt said. "We're just trying to take it one game at a time."