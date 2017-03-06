Record amount of drugs seized in Minnesota in 2016

Public safety officials say law enforcement officers seized a record amount of methamphetamine on the streets in Minnesota in 2016.

The Violent Crime Enforcement Teams seized 488 pounds of meth - a 484 percent increase from 2009 when meth seizures were at their lowest level. Officials say meth continues to flow into Minnesota, primarily from Mexico.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says prescription pill seizures, including opioids, increased 231 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year. Authorities say the vast majority of heroin is coming from Mexico. Other drugs, such as fentanyl, are coming from China.

The Department of Human Services says there were 11,555 treatment admissions for methamphetamine use in 2016, more than any other drug, including opioids.

The enforcement teams are multi-jurisdictional task forces that investigate narcotics, gangs, and violent crime.