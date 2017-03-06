Minnesota Senate failure hands Real ID effort big setback

Minnesota officials' efforts to upgrade driver's licenses so they pass muster for domestic flights have hit a snag.

The state Senate defeated a bill Monday to put Minnesota in compliance with the federal Real ID law. Democrats concerned about blocking driver's license access for immigrants living in Minnesota illegally united with several Republicans who call the federal law an overreach to sink the bill.

It's a setback as Minnesota races toward a January 2018 deadline for the new IDs to board domestic flights. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says they'll regroup to find a bill that can pass.

Senate Democrats took issue with part of the legislation reiterating a state rule against issuing driver's licenses to immigrants living in Minnesota illegally.

Republicans blamed Republicans for politicizing the issue.