Minnesota Senate failure hands Real ID effort big setback

A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.More >>
A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.More >>
While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits. Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.More >>
While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits. Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
What do you get when you mix archery with dodgeball? Aside from a whole lot of fun, you also get the latest game craze to hit Rochester, Archery Addiction. "You always want to keep moving," said Clarissa Davis, a manager at Archery Addiction. The indoor arena just opened on May 6th, but given the nice weather, a 3000 square foot outdoor arena is soon to be open. "The object of this one is to get all of the targets out on the field there, and avoid getting hit,"...More >>
What do you get when you mix archery with dodgeball? Aside from a whole lot of fun, you also get the latest game craze to hit Rochester, Archery Addiction. "You always want to keep moving," said Clarissa Davis, a manager at Archery Addiction. The indoor arena just opened on May 6th, but given the nice weather, a 3000 square foot outdoor arena is soon to be open. "The object of this one is to get all of the targets out on the field there, and avoid getting hit,"...More >>
A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.More >>
A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. Take a look at where you can get your rabies shot Wednesday.More >>
Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. Take a look at where you can get your rabies shot Wednesday.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.More >>
Seventh and eight graders from Ellis Middle School re-enacted battles that took place during the civil war using 14,000 water balloons.More >>
Seventh and eight graders from Ellis Middle School re-enacted battles that took place during the civil war using 14,000 water balloons.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.More >>
A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.More >>
A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.More >>
A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.More >>
A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits. Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.More >>
While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits. Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.More >>