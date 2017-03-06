Cradle to Career Coalition hopes to spur educational outcomes in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cradle to Career Coalition hopes to spur educational outcomes in Rochester


By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Education is the primary and most consistent driver of sustained upward growth, so to ensure everyone gets that deserved education, a Cradle to Career Coalition is forming in Rochester.

As part of a combined effort from The Rotary Clubs of Rochester, The United Way of Olmsted County, and the Rochester Public Library, the coalition will work on improving educational outcomes.

Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher said right now, only 80 percent of Rochester students graduate from high school, and only 31 percent come prepared for kindergarten.

Betcher also said statistics show that education affects health, wealth, career, and crime in the city.

In order for this education outcome growth to succeed, organizers urge that resources be aligned and a shared vision be embraced across the board in the community.

"We haven't made any decisions. It's really how do we move forward, what's important, how do we do this? And there are different models that are out there that we will have to decide as a community how we want to move forward," said Betcher.

Those decisions might be made at a Cradle to Career Community Summit planned for April 21st at Hill Theater at RCTC from 7 to 9 a.m.

