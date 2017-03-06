Elevated carbon monoxide levels send Rochester woman to the hospital

Elevated carbon monoxide levels in a home in northwest Rochester sends a woman to the hospital Friday morning.

While the rest of her family was sleeping, Donna Skrukrud was taking her dogs out when she began feeling ill and worried that she would pass out. She called 911 and when the fire department arrived, a carbon monoxide alarm attached to their equipment indicated CO levels as high as 275 parts per million, caused by a faulty furnace.

They evacuated the house and began opening windows and doors to air it out. There were no carbon monoxide detectors installed in the home.

It was a scary situation for the woman and her family, but everything turned out okay.

"We've had great service throughout this whole thing, between the police, the ambulance, the fire department, the heating public utilities. Everyone has just been wonderful. Everyone should have their annual furnace checks and update your fire and CO detectors," said Skrukrud.

After a short stay in the emergency room, Skrukrud returned to her home Friday afternoon.

The family had a new furnace installed today and they bought plenty of carbon monoxide detectors to prevent something like this from happening again.