UPDATE: NWS concludes it was a tornado that hit Clarks Grove

Experts from the National Weather Service have inspected the storm damage left in Clarks Grove and have concluded that it was a tornado that hit the small Freeborn County community Monday at about 6 p.m.

A strong line of thunderstorms roared through southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa and left heavy damage in Clarks Grove and in scattered locations near Ellendale, Geneva and northeastward toward Kasson, Mantorville, north of Byron and south of Pine Island.

At about 5:50 p.m. at a farm south of Ellendale, a tree branch rammed through a window, sending Kelly Boelter with her kids to the basement.

"I got here a little faster because I knew I had to get the kids out of the car seats and uh, instead of taking them one at a time I took them both. And I'm really glad I did because it would've been bad," Boelter told NewsCenter's Niala Charles. "We got in the house and a tree came through the dining room window so I brought the kids downstairs to the basement. It was like a hurricane in our basement it was pretty crazy."

At 6:03 p.m. there was significant wind damage to the large grain elevator at Clarks Grove, according to an emergency management official in Freeborn County. There was also other tree damage and reports of buildings damaged around the small town along I-35 north of Albert Lea. The roof was ripped off the Clarks Grove Fire Department, and glass shattered at the Hardware Hank store.

"Me and a couple other guys -- we were outside just kind of watching the storm and all at once, it was like, 'Man, we probably better get inside.' And by the time we got inside, it blew our fire doors open," said Chief Steven Thisius of the Clarks Grove Fire Dept. "It was windy. The power went out. We couldn't see. It was not a good experience."

About 20 minutes later, winds from the same system ripped off a shed roof, uprooted trees and moved an old garage off its foundation two miles south of Clarks Grove.

There were power outages in the Kasson, Mantorville and Oronoco areas. One of the Oronoco outages reportedly came when wind blew a shed roof across the road into some power lines south of Pine Island.

