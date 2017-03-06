UPDATE: NWS concludes it was a tornado that hit Clarks Grove

A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. Take a look at where you can get your rabies shot Wednesday.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.More >>
Seventh and eight graders from Ellis Middle School re-enacted battles that took place during the civil war using 14,000 water balloons.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton spent Tuesday morning in Rochester to discuss the 2017 budget bills with reporters, but ended up defending his controversial line-item veto instead. He arrived at Rochester City Hall just after 10:30 a.m. with Representatives Tina Liebling and Duane Sauke (DFL - Rochester). When Dayton took the podium, he announced that he had sent a letter to the four legislative leaders earlier in the morning, inviting them to a meeting in his office ...More >>
It all started with the dismissal of the Civic Theatre's Executive Director, Gregory Stavrou, for what some say was inappropriate activity.More >>
All good things must come to an end, including roles of leadership. Stevan Kvenvold, Rochester City Administrator since 1979, retired on May 31st. And before his role as administrator, he was the assistant to to the administrator, meaning Kvenvold has dedicated 47 years of his life to Rochester government. But before there's time to dwell on a Rochester government without him lending a hand, first must come the party. Hundreds gathered at Mayowood Stone Barn on Tuesday night to ce...More >>
Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
