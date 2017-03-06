MSP: Bridge rescue suspect had meth on him when arrested

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man arrested in Friday's bridge rescue that ended after two hours of negotiations.

Brent Espenson, 32, of Goodhue has been charged with fleeing a peace officer and 5th degree drug possession. Police said they found meth on him during his arrest.

The State Patrol said a trooper initially tried to stop Espenson for a tinted window violation Friday at 4:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue near Highway 63. But Espenson drove to a nearby trailer park, then fled on foot.

Troopers said he ran to the 75th Street NW (Highway 63) bridge where he clung underneath to the bridge's superstructure.

The bridge is 50 feet above the Zumbro River.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers found Espenson hiding there at about 5 p.m. State troopers said Espenson was refusing to leave because he didn't want to be arrested. It took negotiators two hours to convince him to surrender.

"Anytime you have that much law enforcement underneath the bridge it's dangerous for law enforcement and the suspect," said MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson.

Espenson was then brought to Mayo-Clinic Saint Marys for evaluation of possible hypothermia.

Espenson has a criminal history that spans assault, burglary, drug possession, and fleeing an officer. Christianson said there was a warrant out for his arrest when he decided to flee.