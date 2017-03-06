Rochester Concert Band & Choir Director announces retirement

After 25 years of leading the Rochester Concert Band and Choir, Chuck Blattner has announced he is retiring.

Blattner wrote in a letter to his musicians and supporters, "Twenty-five years is a good long time, and directors (like me) that are "having a blast" do need to stop hogging the podium at some point and let someone else have a turn. Certainly this will also be a time of excitement as a new era is envisioned."

Steven Schmidt, the general manager of the City of Rochester Music Department, says to honor Blattner's commitment to Rochester, he has already been named Conductor Emeritus of the Concert Band & Choir.

Blattner also directs the band and choir at Rochester Community & Technical College.

He has led the RCTC show choir, The Aires, at the Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC.

