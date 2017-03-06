Wild regain Central Division lead with 3-1 win over Sharks

With a Chicago Blackhawks win on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild came into their game at Xcel Energy Center against the San Jose Sharks needing a win to regain the division and conference lead. Getting a win is exactly what they did.

Led by returning stars Zach Parise and Jason Pominville in their first game back from having the mumps, as well as getting a big game from Eric Staal, the Wild defeated the Sharks 3-1 and regained a one-point lead over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild had this game under control from the beginning as Parise scored his 15th goal of the year on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Pominville and Ryan Suter.

Just a view minutes later, Eric Staal scored his 18th goal of the season giving the Wild a 2-0 lead that turned out to be the difference.

The Sharks struck back with just under two minutes left in the first period as Melker Karlsson scored his 9th for the Sharks making the score 2-1.

That would be all the offense until the waning moments of the 3rd period as Staal put in his second of the day with the goalie pulled to ice the victory for the Wild, giving them a 3-1 victory and the division and conference lead.

Devin Dubnyk in goal had 20 saves on 21 shots.

The Wild will be playing again on Tuesday as they host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. For those keeping track of the standings, the Blackhawks, winners of six straight, won't be playing again until Thursday when they host Anaheim.