Fire leaves Rochester home with $10,000 in damages

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire that has left a home with $10,000 worth of damages.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 1605 10th street northeast in Rochester at 2:12 a.m.

When they arrived to the home fire and smoke were coming out of the front of the house.

The five residents managed to evacuate the house safely before firefighters arrived.

RFD says they had to use a saw to cut into the wall near the front door to extinguish the fire that was put out within 15 minutes.

The first floor of the home has some smoke and water damage.

None of the residents were injured.

The residents have since been able to return to their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

