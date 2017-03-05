Rochester man shares what it's like living with rare speech disorder

Warren Bandel may not always be able to rely on his voice, but he can always count on music.

Bandel was diagnosed with Spasmodic Dysphonia, or SD, when he was in high school.

Spasmodic Dysphonia is a neurological disorder that affects the voice, making it break on certain words, sound strained or shaky.

There is no cure, and the cause unclear.

The third annual benefit concert for the voice disorder was held at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester on Sunday.

Proceeds benefited the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association.

Bandel said people should not take their voice for granted.

"If you hear somebody that may have what you call a frog in their throat don't just assume they have a cold or what's wrong with them. They might have something. The odds are they don't have SD, but just have a little more compassion just because they don't sound like you do," he said.

The last two benefit concerts raised about $6,800 dollars for SD research.