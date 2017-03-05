Six counterprotesters arrested during March 4 Trump rally at Min - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Six counterprotesters arrested during March 4 Trump rally at Minnesota Capitol

By KTTC Newsroom
Six counterprotesters were arrested in St. Paul during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday.

St. Paul police said five of the arrested face felony riot charges after they allegedly lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol then ran away.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a sixth counterprotester for disorderly conduct.

The rally was one of many "March 4 Trump" events held nationwide Saturday, March 4th.

About 400 people attended the St. Paul event, and about 50 people showed up to protest against it.

The Star Tribune reported there were minor scuffles during the rally, which were quickly diffused by other protesters and police.

The rally and counterprotest led to dueling chants inside the Capitol rotunda.

Another rally in Rochester drew about 10 people, and no counterprotesters.

