Owatonna restaurant businesses vying for $30K prize

Restaurant businesses in Owatonna are vying for a $30,000 prize "to spur economic growth" in the city.

MainStreet Owatonna and the city's Economic Development Authority have launched a competition called The Restaurant Challenge.

Those interested in competing must submit business plans for one of the following:

A new restaurant business;

A second or third restaurant business from an existing location in another town;

A significant expansion of a current restaurant that includes an added business concept.

A panel of judges -- consisting of business owners, residents, bankers, city officials and MainStreet Owatonna Advisory Committee members -- will decide on a winner, which will be announced on June 21.

The winning restaurant business will receive an incentive package worth up to nearly $30,000. The business must open in Owatonna by March of next year.

"So I think an important piece of this is -- we're not trying to create a direct competitor to someone who is already here. We're really trying to inspire some new ideas and some new concepts for Owatonna. And we think that's good for the community and will provide some new opportunities here," said Brad Meier, president and CEO of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Visit Owatonna.org to find the Restaurant Challenge informational packet and application.

Last year, there was a similar competition called The Retail Challenge, in which Owatonna stores vied for a package worth tens of thousands of dollars. Straight River Rug Hooking was the winner.

