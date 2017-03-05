14 local wrestlers win individual state championships - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

14 local wrestlers win individual state championships

By Chris Barriere, Sports Anchor/Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - 14 local wrestlers took home state championships on Saturday at the MSHSL Individual Wrestling Tournament.

Kasson-Mantorville saw the most individual winners with four. Brady Berge became the first wrestler in school history to win four individual state titles as a Komet.

The full list of champions include:

113A - Jeron Matson (Kenyon-Wanamingo)

138A - Lane Heim (St. Charles)

145A - Jake Mandt (Chatfield)

152A - Tyler Ryan (Kenyon-Wanamingo)

160A - Bailee O'Reilly (Goodhue)

182A - Caden Steffen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa)

195A - Christopher Bain (GMLOS)

220A - Reid Seelhammer (Dover-Eyota

106AA - Matthew Petersen (Byron)

138AA - Keaten Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville)

160AA - Brady Berge (Kasson-Mantorville)

170AA - Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville)

220AA - Noah Ryan (Kasson-Mantorville)

182AAA - Brandon Moen (Owatonna)

