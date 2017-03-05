14 local wrestlers win individual state championships

It was a full house at Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting. Five different groups presented their plans for the fate of the Rochester Armory Building. Each group has their own flavor for development. So, here's a little taste. The Castle Community group hopes to transform the 117-year old building into a bustling arts and cultural community center, open 7 days a week for 12 to 15 hours a day. "It's going to be art lovers, its going to be people who actually make art, peo...