Whitewater State Park visitors learn how to make maple syrup

Folks at Whitewater State Park got a chance to experience an age old tradition that goes back hundreds of years: how to make maple syrup.

Park workers have been tapping trees and making maple syrup for decades.

The very involved process generally starts at around this time of the year when temperatures are above freezing during the day and at or below freezing at night.

Park workers said that this is one their favorite demonstrations because it teaches people something they do no really have the opportunity to learn elsewhere.

"What I like about this demonstration is we're getting people outside. It's springtime, people have cabin fever, getting one on one with the tree, learning about where our food comes from, but we also get a cultural history lesson. So we talk about the Ojibwa and how the maple syrup was discovered by the Iroquois people. We learn a lot of history in addition to the science behind making maple syrup", said park naturalist Sara Holger.

However, workers do not think this year will be a good one for syrup production -- citing climate change as a cause.

Two more demonstrations will be held the next two weekends in March.

