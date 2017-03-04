Students stretch their mental muscles at the Rochester Chess League's 'City Cup'

Area students gathered at Century High School to test their mental muscles at the Rochester Chess League's City Cup.



Century hosted the cup since they were the defending champions. This year they put up a hard fight against the number one seeded Lourdes High School.

The event didn't just welcome high school students, many middle school students joined in the junior varsity competition.

One student from Hoover Elementary went undefeated and took first place.

"The mood of the competition, not much has been on the line for me personally. Even if I lost both games today, I would have ended up in first. However, anything could happen with our team so I still need to play my best to ensure victory for Lourdes," said Justin Ricker.

Lourdes ending up taking the cup from Century.

Many of the players from Saturday's event will go on to compete at the state tournament later this month.

That will be held at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul.