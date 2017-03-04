Rochester Trump supporters gather for "March 4 Trump" rally

The "March 4 Trump" started at the Rochester GOP office (1530 Greenview Dr SW) around noon, but didn't last there long.

Since it was not an official Republican Party sanctioned event, office workers suggested they move the march somewhere else.

This led to a heated argument between one of the marchers and the worker.

Supporters said the main goal of the march was to raise the President's spirits.

They said that he has been criticized day in and day out, and they do not think he deserves it.

Overall, they are happy with all the work he has done during his time in office.

"I think he's doing a wonderful job considering the moles, the leaks, you know it's hard to sail a ship when it's full of holes," Brian Braaten, rally organizer, said.

"He's draining the swamp in the process and it's hard to drain the swamp when you're swimming with alligators."

After supporters left the GOP office, they moved their march to the foot bridge over Highway 52 near 19th St. NW.

They wrapped by 1 p.m.