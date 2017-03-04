Riverside Figure Skating Club kicks off its annual ice show at Riverside Arena

The Riverside Figure Skating Club held its annual ice show called "Blades on Broadway."

This is an opportunity for skaters to show off all the skills and techniques they have learned this year.

Their annual show took place Saturday and Sunday.

The RFSC said they search for a theme that they have not yet explored for the show.

The ice show has been going on for 43 years.

This year newcomers looked forward to putting on a show they worked hard for.