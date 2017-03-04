Riverside Figure Skating Club kicks off its annual ice show at Riverside Arena

It was a full house at Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting. Five different groups presented their plans for the fate of the Rochester Armory Building. Each group has their own flavor for development. So, here's a little taste. The Castle Community group hopes to transform the 117-year old building into a bustling arts and cultural community center, open 7 days a week for 12 to 15 hours a day. "It's going to be art lovers, its going to be people who actually make art, peo...More >>
A semi truck rolled on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 52, at Civic Center Drive.More >>
The Board of Directors announced that Greg Miller is no longer Artistic Director.More >>
Mason City Police reported Monday that the victim in a recent stabbing died over the weekend from his injuries.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital after his semi truck rolled over while he was transporting corn near Grand Meadow.More >>
A confrontation inside a restroom at a Rochester public park left one man with an injury to the face after he demanded money from another man.More >>
Authorities are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple kayaks from the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.More >>
A Rochester man was taken to the hospital after an argument at a late-night party turned violent. Rochester Police said a 26-year-old man was at a house party on the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NE Friday night when he got into a heated argument with someone over testimony related to a criminal matter.More >>
A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Mason City Police reported Monday that the victim in a recent stabbing died over the weekend from his injuries.More >>
