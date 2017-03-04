International Festival of Owls brings education and fun to Houston

The International Owl Festival took place this weekend in Houston.

The festival gave visitors a chance to have fun and learn all about owls.

There were several activities for people of all ages to do. Some of those include face painting, an owl calling contest for both children and adults, guest speakers, raffles, and henna.

Presentations were also available about different types of owls, how to identify owls based on shapes and sounds, and owl nest box building.

Vendors sold arts and crafts, owl themed jewelry, and decorative owl statues and ornaments.

The International Festival of Owls first started as a way to celebrate Alice the Great Horned Owl's hatch day in 2003 - from there it evolved into a full fledged weekend event.

The festival goes on until Sunday, March 5, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.