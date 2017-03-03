John Marshall boys win Big 9 title

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - The John Marshall boys basketball team defeated Austin on Friday night and claimed the Big 9 conference title.

The Rockets finished the regular season 23-3, and a perfect 22-0 in conference.

"It was a great atmosphere when we walked into the gym," Rockets forward Matthew Hurt said. "My teammates, when we play, we're one of the best teams in the state."

Hurt led all scorers with 40 points.

"Matthew was unbelievable tonight," Rockets head coach Kirk Thompson said. "He just shoots the ball so well and he can score inside and outside but he has a really nice overall game and we're really fortunate to have him."

The Rockets finish their regular season on a 20-game win streak. The Section 1AAAA boys tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 at the Mayo Civic Center.