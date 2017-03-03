St. Ignatius Church fish fry cooks up hundreds of pounds of pollock

Lent means no meat on Fridays for Catholics so enter the fish fry!

As a part of the yearly tradition, many fish fry dinners in the area are underway.

The fish fry at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley serves hundreds of pounds of fish to many hungry people.

This Lent tradition has been going on for 32 years and they say it's been pretty much the same all that time, because why change a winning strategy?

This fish fry has been in the works for months.

Cooking began early Friday morning with baked potatoes, coleslaw, and 450 pounds of pollock.

Organizers and volunteers enjoy seeing everyone come out to have a good time together

"Just the group of people we put it on with, the committee it's all, they're all friends and it's just fun to do I guess." Mike Souhrada, a volunteer, said. "It's a lot of work and it's always good when it's over but it's just a good thing to see the church come together and see everybody have a good meal, and it's just a good way to start out Lent."

They expect four to five hundred people to come out and fill their dining area each Friday.

