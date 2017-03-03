St. Ignatius Church fish fry cooks up hundreds of pounds of poll - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

St. Ignatius Church fish fry cooks up hundreds of pounds of pollock

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Lent means no meat on Fridays for Catholics so enter the fish fry!

As a part of the yearly tradition, many fish fry dinners in the area are underway.

The fish fry at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley serves hundreds of pounds of fish to many hungry people.

This Lent tradition has been going on for 32 years and they say it's been pretty much the same all that time, because why change a winning strategy?

This fish fry has been in the works for months.

Cooking began early Friday morning with baked potatoes, coleslaw, and 450 pounds of pollock.

Organizers and volunteers enjoy seeing everyone come out to have a good time together    

"Just the group of people we put it on with, the committee it's all, they're all friends and it's just fun to do I guess." Mike Souhrada, a volunteer, said. "It's a lot of work and it's always good when it's over but it's just a good thing to see the church come together and see everybody have a good meal, and it's just a good way to start out Lent."

They expect four to five hundred people to come out and fill their dining area each Friday.

If you missed out on their fish fry, there are many more happening in the area.  We'll have a list here.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Fiji's leader disappointed by Trump decision

    The Latest: Fiji's leader disappointed by Trump decision

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-06-05 08:02:11 GMT
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility.".More >>
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility.".More >>

  • Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary

    Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary

    A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community. Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more.

    More >>

    A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community. Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more.

    More >>

  • Rochester celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

    Rochester celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

    Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center.

    More >>

    Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

  • Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

  • Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Timothy DorwayTimothy Dorway

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

  • Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. PaulThe Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

  • Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

  • More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

  • Senator Al Franken visits Rochester for book signing

    Senator Al Franken visits Rochester for book signing

    U-S Senator Al Franken made a stop in Rochester today, as a part of his book signing tour. Around a hundred people showed up to get a copy of his new book with his signature. He says the book is about the question he gets asked the most: does he prefer working for SNL or the Senate? Spoiler alert, he says the senate. 

    More >>

    U-S Senator Al Franken made a stop in Rochester today, as a part of his book signing tour. Around a hundred people showed up to get a copy of his new book with his signature. He says the book is about the question he gets asked the most: does he prefer working for SNL or the Senate? Spoiler alert, he says the senate. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.