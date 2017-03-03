Austin High School graduate fighting for her life after rollover - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin High School graduate fighting for her life after rollover in Nashville, Tennessee

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Karey Westrich Karey Westrich
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 2016 Austin High School graduate is fighting for her life in Nashville, Tennessee after her SUV rolled over and she was ejected.

Karey Westrich, 19, lived in Austin from 2007 until this past year, when her family relocated to Nashville to operate the new Jellystone Park there.

Her grandparents own the Jellystone Park east of Austin.

Westrich went to Southland Elementary School for 4th and 5th grades and then attended Pacelli Catholic Elementary from 6th to 8th grade, then continued on to become an Austin Packer.

On Sunday, Westrich was driving in Nashville when her SUV rolled over and she was ejected.  She sustained face fractures, fractures in the base of her skull, and is having small brain bleeds and swelling.  Karey also had abdominal bleeding and severed her liver; her family said 40 percent of it had to be removed.

Westrich is only able to breathe with a ventilator.  She has undergone many surgeries, including two on Friday.  Her family has set up a GoFundMe page, as well as a CaringBridge page to help with medical costs.  If you wish to help, please follow the links below:

https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-karey-beth

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kareywestrich

