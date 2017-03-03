UPDATE: Deputies, police, troopers swarm to 75th Street NW north - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Deputies, police, troopers swarm to 75th Street NW north of Rochester

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Police swarm to 75th St. NW at Zumbro River Bridge Police swarm to 75th St. NW at Zumbro River Bridge
MnDOT has blocked off 75th St. NW from North Broadway to River Road NW MnDOT has blocked off 75th St. NW from North Broadway to River Road NW
Rochester firefighter carries backboard beneath the Zumbro River bridge late Friday Rochester firefighter carries backboard beneath the Zumbro River bridge late Friday
Gold Cross ambulance paramedics on the scene over Zumbro River Gold Cross ambulance paramedics on the scene over Zumbro River
Bridge over Zumbro River at 75th Street NW (Highway 63) spans deep ravine Bridge over Zumbro River at 75th Street NW (Highway 63) spans deep ravine
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE: An emergency police response at the 75th Street NW bridge over the Zumbro River is clear after a two-hour manhunt turned standoff ended at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers had been tracking a wanted man north of Rochester - finally trapping him under the bridge at about 5 p.m.

Rochester Fire Deputy Chief Steve Belau said the man was clinging to the bridge super-structure, 50 feet above the river, for more than two hours while talking with negotiators.

Water rescue teams assisted below, because he was at risk of falling into the Zumbro River. They were assisted by a team from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

"The Minnesota Department of Transportation was summoned by the State Patrol to assist with the rescue because they have the exact piece of equipment that's required to get the right angle for getting to someone who was underneath the bridge," said Deputy Chief Steve Belau of the Rochester Fire Department.

The man was taken to Saint Marys for evaluation of possible hypothermia due to being out in sub-freezing temperatures with minimal clothing for an extended period of time.

Sheriff's deputies, police and state troopers swarmed to a scene north of Rochester at 75th Street Northwest (Highway 63) at the bridge over the Zumbro River.

The emergency response situation began some time after 5 p.m.  At 5:45 our chief photographer Chuck Sibley was asked to leave the immediate area, but was able to gather some video and some basic information. 

Rochester firefighters and Gold Cross ambulance paramedics had joined the emergency response unit.

It appeared that some kind of negotiation was going on between law enforcement and a person under the bridge.  A firefighter could be seen taking a backboard down into the ravine.  Backboards are typically used to stabilize someone injured in a fall or to hoist someone from below using ropes in a rescue.

MnDOT has reopened 75th Street NW to through traffic from the roundabout at North Broadway to West River Road after blocking off the area for more than two hours.

NewsCenter's Francisco Almenara-Dumur has been at the scene and will have the latest on the NewsCenter tonight at 10 p.m.    

