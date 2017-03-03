UPDATE: Deputies, police, troopers swarm to 75th Street NW north of Rochester

Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it.More >>
U-S Senator Al Franken made a stop in Rochester today, as a part of his book signing tour. Around a hundred people showed up to get a copy of his new book with his signature. He says the book is about the question he gets asked the most: does he prefer working for SNL or the Senate? Spoiler alert, he says the senate.More >>
Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa.More >>
LONDON (AP) - Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said...More >>
A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.More >>
A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.More >>
Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.More >>
