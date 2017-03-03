Veterans and their families share views on VA with Rep. Tim Walz - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Veterans and their families share views on VA with Rep. Tim Walz

Posted:
Congressman Tim Walz listens to veterans Friday in Owatonna Congressman Tim Walz listens to veterans Friday in Owatonna
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Veterans and their families headed to the VFW in Owatonna on Friday to have a conversation with Representative Tim Walz.

The focus of the roundtable was to identify veterans' affairs priorities to bring back with him to Washington.

"They're working on programs to improve the VA and I think we had a lot of good input on good and bad things with the VA. We do have some good care in the VA that some people don't realize and there's some others that need to be improved and I think that's what the congressman is working on. I think he's doing a good job to help us out," said Vietnam War veteran Michael Pierce.

"When the VA system's working right, it is for many people. It's a system worth saving, they want it to work. They also know it needs to be modernized, being able to use some community-based service seems to make sense. These folks are well informed, they know the bills that are out there, they know what they want to see, and they speak loudly and clearly on caring for our veterans is a number one priority," said Walz.

A former member of the Army National Guard himself, Walz has fought for enhanced benefits for veterans since he took office. It's a big deal for veterans to have one of their own representing them.

"I think we should have more veterans in Congress. I think there's too many that have never served and don't have any idea what a veteran goes through," said Pierce.

Although political beliefs among some of the veterans may be divided, they can still come together and fight for what's best for themselves and their families.

"In here, the spectrum would go from far left to far right, I'm sure, but they found that common ground, which was care for veterans and that it's not a easy talking point. It's more complex than that. There's value in all of our opinions, it's a very divided country, but I am not out there to find ways to divide us further, I'm out there trying to find ways to bring us together, and this VA piece is one," said Walz.

This is the third roundtable that Walz has held in southern Minnesota, the others were in Mankato and Luverne. Walz says he's been hearing similar concerns and goals from veterans at the other roundtables, a sign that the veterans of southern Minnesota are united in what they want.

The congressman will be introducing a bipartisan veterans' affairs bill to Congress on Tuesday.

