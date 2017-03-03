Repeat drunk driver arrested, BAC of .32 is four times legal limit

A Rochester man arrested for drunk driving on Highway 63 had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch got a call at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about a possible intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 63 near County Road 16 near Rochester International Airport.

A deputy stopped the driver shortly thereafter in Stewartville after witnessing questionable driving in the 1200 block of North Maine.

Capt. Scott Behrns said Justin Toddie, 24, of Rochester was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and showing obvious signs of intoxication.

Behrns said Toddie's breath alcohol concentration was .32 when tested later at the Adult Detention Center in Rochester. The legal limit in Minnesota is .08.

Toddie was convicted of a DWI in 2015. He is now facing 2nd degree DWI charges.