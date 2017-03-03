Repeat drunk driver arrested, BAC of .32 is four times legal li - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Repeat drunk driver arrested, BAC of .32 is four times legal limit

Posted: Updated:
NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man arrested for drunk driving on Highway 63 had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch got a call at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about a possible intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 63 near County Road 16 near Rochester International Airport.

A deputy stopped the driver shortly thereafter in Stewartville after witnessing questionable driving in the 1200 block of North Maine. 

Capt. Scott Behrns said Justin Toddie, 24, of Rochester was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and showing obvious signs of intoxication.

Behrns said Toddie's breath alcohol concentration was .32 when tested later at the Adult Detention Center in Rochester.  The legal limit in Minnesota is .08. 

Toddie was convicted of a DWI in 2015.  He is now facing 2nd degree DWI charges.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

  • Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

  • Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Timothy DorwayTimothy Dorway

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

  • Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

  • Rochester neighbors come to woman's aid after near death experience

    In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going. 

    More >>

    In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going. 

    More >>

  • More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

  • Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. PaulThe Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.