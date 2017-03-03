Governor Dayton upbeat after prostate cancer surgery at Mayo Clinic

Governor Mark Dayton's prostate cancer surgery Thursday "went as planned" according to an aide, and now we know Minnesota's top executive is feeling pretty good about how it all went.

The governor posted an upbeat comment on his Facebook page Friday morning giving thanks for a good outcome at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

"I had successful surgery today to remove my cancerous prostate. The other, very good news was the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread outside the prostate," noted Gov. Dayton. "Once again I am reminded of how fortunate I am to live in a state proximate to the Mayo Clinic and its fantastic doctors and nurses, and to have insurance that covers its treatments."

Surgeons at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys removed a cancerous prostate gland on Thursday morning. Gov. Dayton has predicted he'll be back to work on Monday, though he may work from home instead of going to the office at the State Capitol.