AK-47, two AR-15s stolen from NW Rochester home

Rochester police are investigating the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, two AR-15s and an AK-47.

The guns were taken in a home burglary that took place on the 2000 block of 50th street Northwest in Rochester.

Officers said the three semi-automatic rifles were stolen on Thursday some time between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old male resident came to the residence to find a thief had broken in through a door.

Capt. John Sherwin said the rifles included two AR-15 rifles and an AK-47. The victim told police he kept them in a closet.