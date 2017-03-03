AK-47, two AR-15s stolen from NW Rochester home - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

AK-47, two AR-15s stolen from NW Rochester home

Posted: Updated:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police are investigating the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, two AR-15s and an AK-47.

The guns were taken in a home burglary that took place on the 2000 block of 50th street Northwest in Rochester.

Officers said the three semi-automatic rifles were stolen on Thursday some time between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old male resident came to the residence to find a thief had broken in through a door.

Capt. John Sherwin said the rifles included two AR-15 rifles and an AK-47.  The victim told police he kept them in a closet.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary

    Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary

    A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community. Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more.

    More >>

    A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community. Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more.

    More >>

  • Rochester celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

    Rochester celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

    Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center.

    More >>

    Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center.

    More >>

  • Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

    A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

    Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa. 

    More >>

  • Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

    Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester. 

    More >>

  • Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

    Timothy DorwayTimothy Dorway

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

    A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016. 

    More >>

  • Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

  • Rochester neighbors come to woman's aid after near death experience

    In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going. 

    More >>

    In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going. 

    More >>

  • More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

    Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it. 

    More >>

  • Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. PaulThe Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.