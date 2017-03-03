Rep. Walz to hold veterans' affairs roundtable Friday morning - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Walz to hold veterans' affairs roundtable Friday morning

Posted:
Rep. Tim Walz Rep. Tim Walz
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz holds a roundtable this morning in Owatonna. 

The congressman is bringing together local veterans' advocates to discuss what should be a priority for congress concerning veterans.

The meeting will also include a discussion about the future of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which was a big component of President Donald Trump's campaign. 

This is the third roundtable concerning Vets for Walz.

The first was in Mankato and the second in Luverne. 

Rep. Walz was in Rochester just LAST WEEK for a town hall meeting.  

Thursday's roundtable begins at 11 a.m. at the VFW in Owatonna. 

