Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa win wrestling state titles

ST. PAUL Minn. (KTTC) - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets and Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars are state champions in team wrestling.

For the second year in a row, No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville is the Class AA Champion. The Komets finished their season 25-0 after defeating No. 2 Simley, 45-18 in the championship duel.

Isaac Haman had the only fall for Kasson-Mantorville after pinning Simley's Jacob Hageman at 5:51 in the third period.

"We put in the mentality that you have to go out and you have to find a way," Kasson-Mantorville head coach Jamie Heidt said. "You're at the State Tournament, you have to find a way and that's what this team did."

In the Class A final, No. 4 Zumbrota-Mazeppa upset No. 2 Pierz, 35-16 for the Cougars' first team state championship in school history. The team finished runner-up in 2015.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Connor Heitman sparked the Cougars with an overtime upset at 120 pounds, escaping Pierz' Jake Andres for a 3-2 victory.

"Totally a team effort," head coach Link Steffen said, "I know that's been said before but we had lightweight guys, younger guys step up and do the job today. Whenever they work together like that you always have a chance."

Caden Steffen, son of head coach Link Steffen, secured the victory with a 3-1 win over Matt Kummett in the 195 pound match.

Class A defending state champion Kenyon-Wanamingo finished 5th in the tournament. Owatonna also finished 5th in the Class AAA tournament.