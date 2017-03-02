State legislators look to get rid of snow days for students - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

State legislators look to get rid of snow days for students

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) -

When the snow starts piling up, students often look forward to spending the day having fun, they say to try and change that is just not the way to go.

"But I don't think it's a good idea," Jack Roseboom, a Dover-Eyota student said."I think snow days are kinda like a day for kids to relax and have a day off."

And even parents agree

"I think that would be sad,"Kelly Allen, a Dover-Eyota parent, said. "I think its fun for the kids to be able to have a snow day."

The plan would be to make students work from home on those days through the use of computers or tablets and the internet.

In bigger cities that could be pretty easy, but students say not so much in smaller towns and the country.

"Yeah cause like for me I don't really have that good of like an internet connection at home," Brooke Smith, another Dover-Eyota student, said. "So I do more of my homework and stuff on paper."

Not to mention that it might not be the best working environment.

"If you do it at home there's going to be a different mindset between work and fun," Alejandro Decaire, another Dover-Eyota student, said. "So they're more likely to do something fun than doing their homework."

Leading many to just forgo their responsibilities.

"They'd probably just take the L on it, I know I probably..., I mean it's a snow day," Jack Roseboom, another Dover-Eyota student, said. "I don't want to get a lot of things done, just sit around the house."

These "e-learning" days would only replace up to 5 snow days each year and teachers would be available throughout the day to answer students' questions.

While they're not thrilled with the outlook, they can see the benefit.

"We don't have to wake up super early every morning, we could go kinda more at our pace," Smith said.

"When they're at home they can like still work on their projects and their homework," Payton Schott, another Dover-Eyota student, said. "So when they come back to school they aren't all behind and so teachers wont have to lay off another day."

At the end of the day, students are students and they like having that little break that comes with a snow day.

