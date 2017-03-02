Riverland Community College hosts workshop to help students face health care field challenges

The first Riverland Allied Health Student Workshop Day took place on Thursday at Riverland Community College in Austin.

The workshop is for current students in various different allied health programs, including Human Services, Medical Assistant, Health Unit Coordinator, Medical Administrative Assistant, Practical Nursing, Phlebotomy Technician, Radiography and MANE Nursing.

The program is meant to help students prepare for the challenges of a career in health care, and to steer their careers towards the right track, so that they are aware of the kinds of issues they might face and to know how to be ready for them.

There were many workshop opportunities like music therapy, bipolar disorders and fire and eye safety, as well as a group sessions where students can work on their resume and interview skills, learn how to manage finances and avoid debt.

The event started at 7 a.m. and went on until 4 p.m. at Riverland's Austin Campus in the West Building, where guest speakers as well as student presentations took place throughout the day.



