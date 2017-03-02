Police search for two men after Rochester restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped

Police search for two men after Rochester restaurant worker robb - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are searching for two men after a startling armed robbery in northwest Rochester.

A Rochester restaurant worker was robbed at gunpoint, then kidnapped and forced to take out money from an ATM.

Police said it happened about 6:40 a.m. Monday when the 31-year-old man was taking out the trash at Dos Amigos on the West Frontage Road NW off Highway 52.  The restaurant worker was approached by two men--one held a gun to his head and demanded money, so the man gave them his wallet.

The robbers forced him to drive them to an ATM on Civic Center Drive Northwest, where the victim withdrew several hundred dollars.  They then forced him to drive them to a neighborhood close to John Adams Middle School, when they got out and fled.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 35 years old and 6 feet tall, with a muscular build.  He was wearing tan boots, camouflage pants, a brown t-shirt, green sweatshirt and blue stocking cap.  The victim said the second suspect is a black man about 30 years old, wearing a reflective work jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.  The victim said both men wore a bandana partially covering their faces.

Police say they have surveillance video of the robbers.  If you have any info on who they are, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

