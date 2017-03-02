Albert Lea Sixth Graders are 2017's Math Masters - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea Sixth Graders are 2017's Math Masters

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Sixth graders from Albert Lea have won the Math Masters team rounds in Austin.

The competition was divided into three parts: Fact Drill, Individual Rounds and Team Rounds, with awards for the highest scores in each round.

There were 85 students from Austin, Albert Lea, Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Hayfield and Adams who competed both individually and as teams on eight sets of mathematical problems in the competition.

Math Masters began as a fifth grade math competition program in 1989, and in 1995 the competition expanded to include sixth graders.

There are 45 competitions at locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado happening until April, with some 5,500 fifth and sixth graders registered to compete.

The Math Masters Program provides a team-selection test to help coaches choose which students to represent their schools.

Students with highest scores statewide will receive recognition at a Minnesota Twins game in the summer.

